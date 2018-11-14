Proudfoot wary of ‘technically good’ Scottish breakdown

Springboks forwards coach Mathew Proudfoot has praised Scotland’s technically good breakdown abilities ahead of the clash at Murrayfield on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Springboks forwards coach Mathew Proudfoot has praised Scotland’s technically good breakdown abilities ahead of the clash at Murrayfield this coming Saturday.

After an indifferent Six Nations campaign where they lost two of their five Test matches, with their most impressive result coming against England in round three, the Scots have improved remarkably as the year wore on.

Proudfoot says that Scotland possesses a very dangerous loose forward trio that is technically brilliant on the ground.

“The challenge at the breakdown and at the contact point is always crucial in Test matches. Scotland are technically a lot better than France [were] last weekend. The French were very physical at the breakdown, but the Scots are more clinical and sharper in that area.”

Scotland have a formidable record at Murrayfield this year, where they have only lost once in five Tests. Proudfoot says that the Test against the Scots in their own backyard is going to be difficult because of their proud record at the iconic ground.

“Scotland are going to be very difficult to beat at Murrayfield. They are a very good side and what Gregor Townsend has done with the team has been great, they have had a lot of momentum and Gregor is a very smart man. The synergy between the two Franchises here in Scotland has been great and it has helped that Gregor has been a franchise coach before.”

The Test will be the Springboks’ penultimate of the European tour, with Wales being their last Test of the year next weekend.

Kickoff at Murrayfield is at 19:20 on Saturday evening.