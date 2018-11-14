Probe into death of CT train commuter underway

Some commuter Facebook pages claim that the man was pushed off the train, while others say he was train surfing.

CAPE TOWN - The death of a man at a train station in the city is under investigation.

His body was found at the Old Mutual railway station earlier this week.

Over the past few months, Cape Town's rail network has been crippled by vandalism, cable theft, and arson attacks.

Authorities responded by training 100 officers and deploying them along the network. The unit says it has made a number of drugs and cable theft-related arrests over the past few weeks.

Laddie Bosch from activist group UniteBehind says it's concerning that these types of incidents are still occurring on trains despite the unit being deployed.

“We hope that the officers can make a difference but as we can see the problem is too widespread, too vast for a few people to deal with. We are still calling on the minister to approach this as a national disaster.”

