Powerball Results: Tuesday 13 November 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results. Were you a winner?

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 13 November are as follows:

Powerball results: 4, 6, 19, 24, 41 PB: 8

PowerballPlus results: 9, 16, 20, 26, 41 PB: 15

