Parly police committee: It's critical to evaluate current rural safety strategy
Unions, commercial and emerging farmer organisations have made submissions on the police's rural safety strategy.
CAPE TOWN - Parliament’s portfolio committee on police has held a public hearing on the police's current rural safety strategy.
The committee says it is critical to evaluate the current rural safety of the police and determine whether more resources should be allocated to priority stations.
Tommie Esterhuyse from Agri South Africa says his organisation’s main concern is food security and the brutal attacks on farmers.
“The crimes affecting commercial farmers not only pose a threat to stability in the rural farming areas and the country as a whole but also puts food security at risk.”
Abel Naphtaly of the African Farmers Association of South Africa (Afasa) told the hearings that as emerging farmers, their biggest problem is stock theft.
“As Afasa we are concerned, and we are really hit by this issue of stock theft because we live in rural areas and livestock in the rural areas is actually the bank of a rural dweller.”
The police will now look at new strategies like increasing visibility and allocating more resources.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
