Parly committee: Gigaba took selfless and principled decision to resign

CAPE TOWN – Parliament’s Home Affairs Committee says that Malusi Gigaba took a selfless and principled decision to resign as minister.

It’s before this committee that Gigaba has faced some gruelling interrogation about the naturalisation of the Gupta family.

But it was the Fireblade Aviation matter, in which a court found that he had lied under oath, that proved to be his undoing.

After dodging the Home Affairs committee on a few occasions last year, Gigaba could not evade its inquiry into the naturalisation of the Guptas in September.

He insisted that he was only following process, acting on recommendations and that no preferential treatment had been granted to pave the way for the early naturalisation of Gupta family members.

The committee is yet to finalise that inquiry.

But Gigaba’s undoing came in the form of the Fireblade debacle earlier this month when business tycoon Nicky Oppenheimer told MPs that Gigaba lied about granting permission for immigration services at his private aviation terminal.

Committee chairperson Hlomane Chauke says: “The judgment was made by other people that he lied under oath and the committee agreed with that. I think he erred there.

Chauke says that Gigaba should still be acknowledged for the initiatives he implemented in trying to make Home Affairs a people-centred department.

