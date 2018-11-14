Over 60,000 Gauteng commuters stranded due to cable theft in Soweto
Metrorail services in Naledi have been disrupted after wires were cut and stolen between the Dube and iKhwezi stations.
JOHANNESBURG – Over 60,000 Soweto train commuters have been left in the lurch again on Wednesday morning due to cable theft.
Technicians are currently on the scene trying to replace the stolen cables.
Metrorail’s Lilian Mofokeng says: “Learner commuters are writing their exams, so we’re doing our utmost best to ensure that even with the buses that are available or other means, we try and prioritise to move learners so that they’re not late for their exams.”
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
