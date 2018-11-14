Opposition parties want Gigaba to account for wrongdoing
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane instructed National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete to refer Malusi Gigaba’s conduct to Parliament’s ethics committee, a hurdle he must face if he chooses to remain an MP.
CAPE TOWN - Malusi Gigaba’s decision to step down as Home Affairs minister saved President Cyril Ramaphosa from having to fire him.
But opposition parties say Gigaba must still account, and that resigning from Cabinet does not provide him with immunity for wrongdoing.
For his part, Gigaba in a statement on Tuesday night said he’s applied for a judicial review of the Public Protector’s findings against him in the Fireblade Aviation VIP terminal saga, in which a court found he’d lied under oath.
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi says that it doesn’t matter whether Gigaba was pushed or jumped.
“All other processes demanded by the Public Protector must still take their due course in relation to Parliament and we expect that Parliament would abide by that,” says Ndlozi.
“He has to face the music especially around the issues of the Guptas,” United Democratic Movement leader Bantu Holomisa says.
Democratic Alliance Chief Whip John Steenhuisen says that having resigned from Cabinet does not make Gigaba immune from being held accountable “for acts of commission and omission”.
“We hope that as the state capture inquiry continues and Gigaba’s role is further exposed, that he will not escape accountability.”
LISTEN: DA gives Gigaba’s resignation a thumbs up
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
