NUM vows to protect jobs at Eskom ahead of weekend march
The union is marching against an agreement signed by the Energy Department which will see solar and wind power plants being built in rural Mpumalanga.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it’s not against renewable energy ahead of its march to the Union Buildings on Saturday.
The union is marching against an agreement signed by the Energy Department which will see solar and wind power plants being built in rural Mpumalanga.
The province currently houses five coal power stations owned by Eskom.
NUM says the private development will result in job losses for their members who work at Eskom.
But it's been argued that the private investment will see almost R56 billion worth of investment into the energy sector and the creation of jobs for the construction of infrastructure.
NUM deputy president Phillip Vilakazi said: “The National Union of Mineworkers is not against renewable energy. We are extremely worried about the jobs that are going to be destroyed. If the independent power producers have no power generating, let them compete with Eskom. We’re going to defend these jobs.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
