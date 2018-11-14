NDPP interviews set to get underway at Union Buildings

The High Court in Pretoria ruled on Tuesday the process must be open to the public.

PRETORIA - Interviews of candidates wanting to become the country’s next prosecutions boss are set to get underway at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.

The High Court in Pretoria ruled on Tuesday that the process must be open to the public.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed an advisory panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe to shortlist and interview the candidates before making a recommendation to him.

The unprecedented process to interview candidates for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has been set down for three days and will conclude on Friday.

It is understood that the panel will interview four candidates per day, although it’s unclear who is scheduled to be in the hot seat on Wednesday.

Among the 11 remaining shortlisted candidates are Advocate Shamila Batohi, who is a senior legal advisor at the International Criminal Court, and current acting prosecutions boss Advocate Silas Ramaite.

The interview panel is scheduled to finalise their recommendations to Ramaphosa by 30 November.

The final recommendations will be made by the seventh of next month.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)