NDPP interviews set to get underway at Union Buildings
The High Court in Pretoria ruled on Tuesday the process must be open to the public.
PRETORIA - Interviews of candidates wanting to become the country’s next prosecutions boss are set to get underway at the Union Buildings on Wednesday.
The High Court in Pretoria ruled on Tuesday that the process must be open to the public.
President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed an advisory panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe to shortlist and interview the candidates before making a recommendation to him.
The unprecedented process to interview candidates for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has been set down for three days and will conclude on Friday.
It is understood that the panel will interview four candidates per day, although it’s unclear who is scheduled to be in the hot seat on Wednesday.
Among the 11 remaining shortlisted candidates are Advocate Shamila Batohi, who is a senior legal advisor at the International Criminal Court, and current acting prosecutions boss Advocate Silas Ramaite.
The interview panel is scheduled to finalise their recommendations to Ramaphosa by 30 November.
The final recommendations will be made by the seventh of next month.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Local
-
ANC praises Gigaba as opposition parties celebrate his Cabinet exit
-
EFF in Joburg demands Herman Mashaba apology over cow heads matter
-
Breytenbach pulls out of race to lead NPA
-
[CARTOON] Putting Words in Gigaba’s Mouth
-
'What do you think you’re doing?': Hogan reveals more on Zuma 'meddling'
-
Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.