NDPP interviews: Advocate Makhari believes she was born a leader

PRETORIA - An enthusiastic chief prosecutor from the North West says she believes she is the ideal candidate to be the prosecutions boss because she is a born leader.

Advocate Matodzi Makhari made the comments during her interview for the top post at the Union Buildings in Pretoria on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe to shortlist and interview candidates and make three recommendations to him.

Makhari listed the attributes needed by the ideal candidate.

“Whoever you’re going to appoint must be a great leader to take that institution from where it is - how we are perceived - to be great. It needs a great leader who can think out of the box and has integrity, credibility, professionalism and believes in service excellence.”

Asked who this great leader was, she said she was referring to herself.

“I have a BJuris degree, an LLB degree, a master’s degree and now I’m busy with my LLD degree. In all the sphere of my schooling, I never received any training about leadership and that’s why I believe a great leader is born.”