Moyane says not challenging his sacking would cause 'untold harm'

Tom Moyane's filed an urgent application to have President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to fire him reviewed and set aside.

CAPE TOWN - Former South African Revenue Service (Sars) Commissioner Tom Moyane says he cannot let his removal from office by President Cyril Ramaphosa go unchallenged.

Moyane's filed an urgent application to have Ramaphosa’s decision reviewed and set aside.

Ramaphosa fired him two weeks ago on the recommendation of the Sars commission of inquiry.

Moyane also wants Ramaphosa barred from taking any further action in terms of the commission's recommendations, pending the outcome of his application to the Constitutional Court.

Moyane's approached the highest court in the land to have the inquiry, chaired by retired Judge Robert Nugent, declared unlawful and its recommendations invalid.

The former Sars boss says he is challenging the president’s decision to fire him because not to do so would cause “untold harm” to his livelihood, dignity and reputation as well as his future employment prospects.

Moyane wants the Pretoria High Court to reinstate him as the Sars commissioner but suspended on full pay, as he was at the time of his axing a fortnight ago.

In court papers, he says the refusal of this relief would have a devastating effect on his family and loved ones and that granting it would simply restore the situation that prevailed for the past seven months since his suspension.

Moyane also argues that the president acted on an ulterior motive in sacking him, claiming this was aimed mainly at creating a defence for himself in Moyane’s Constitutional Court application.

