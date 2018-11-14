'Most of Eskom's power stations left with less than 20 days of coal supply'
The power utility is struggling to keep the country's lights on as its coal stockpiles are declining at power stations.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says financial constraints are hampering its ability to procure more coal.
The power utility is struggling to keep the country's lights on as its coal stockpiles are declining at power stations.
Eskom has warned that the risk of nationwide power outages increases daily.
It is attempting to procure coal to avoid load shedding but this is proving difficult because they cannot afford it.
Spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe says: “We are not in a position to pay at that highest level because of our financial situations, so the coal is there and it’s not a problem, the issue is the pricing.”
Phasiwe says most of its power stations have less than 20 days of coal supply left and that they're currently using diesel to alleviate the pressure.
He says if they don't get more coal, it's lights out.
“The risk of load shedding is always there. The difference is how we manage it.”
Eskom has urged residents to use electricity sparingly in the meantime.
