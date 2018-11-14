Media asked to provide footage of deadly Zim election shootings
This week the commission heard testimonies from soldiers who said they weren't responsible for the murders of six civilians in Harare two days after the disputed July elections.
HARARE - A commission of inquiry into the army killings in Zimbabwe on 1 August has asked media groups to supply video footage.
Commission official Virginia Mabiza says the commission needs the footage by next Wednesday.
She says organisations who could supply video evidence include international TV outlets like the SABC, Al Jazeera and ITV.
This week the commission, led by South Africa’s Kgalema Motlanthe, heard from top army and police officials.
In comments that have caused consternation among Zimbabweans on Twitter, defence forces commander Philip Sibanda said he did not believe soldiers fired directly at civilians.
MDC senator David Coltart tweeted on Wednesday that TV outlets must comply with the commission’s request, saying it will ensure the truth isn’t buried under an avalanche of lies.
Some of the foreign journalists who personally witnessed soldiers firing live ammunition and killing civilians on the streets of Harare on the 1st August are now incredulous that senior Army commanders can come and give evidence under oath denying the obvious truth. #farcical https://t.co/UkOizpjeN0— David Coltart (@DavidColtart) November 14, 2018
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
