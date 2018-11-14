Mashaba apologises for social media comments on cow heads trader
On Monday, the mayor tweeted a picture on social media of a man transporting cow carcasses in a trolley questioning how hygienic this practice is by informal traders.
WARNING: The story contains graphic images.
JOHANNESBURG - Mayor Herman Mashaba has apologised for his comments regarding informal traders. On Monday, the mayor tweeted a picture on social media of a man transporting cow carcasses in a trolley, questioning how hygienic this practice is by informal traders.
I have just personally stopped this illegally act in our city. How do we allow meat trading like this? I am waiting for @AsktheChiefJMPD to come and attend before we experience a breakdown of unknown diseases in our @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/55YjLkBvZb— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 12, 2018
My actions yesterday were guided by legislation informing the handling of meat produce, as contained in the Meat Safety Act (2000). I was assisted by the Chief of Police & other JMPD officers in this matter. https://t.co/IwQVmmpZfM— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 13, 2018
On Wednesday morning the Economic Freedom Fighters called out Mashaba, demanding an apology to informal traders.
The mayor says he acknowledges that the comment was offensive to informal traders who are trying to earn a living.
Mashaba's spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said: “We have apologised for what appears to be an insensitivity towards the informal traders of the city who are attempting to earn a living of their own.”
I apologise most sincerely to our residents for my comments relating to the meat also presenting a potential risk of an ebola outbreak. pic.twitter.com/1vYIvOdKq7— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 14, 2018
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
