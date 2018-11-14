Mashaba apologises for social media comments on cow heads trader

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Mashaba apologises for social media comments on cow heads trader

On Monday, the mayor tweeted a picture on social media of a man transporting cow carcasses in a trolley questioning how hygienic this practice is by informal traders.

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: @HermanMashaba/Twitter
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: @HermanMashaba/Twitter
Robinson Nqola one hour ago

WARNING: The story contains graphic images.

JOHANNESBURG - Mayor Herman Mashaba has apologised for his comments regarding informal traders. On Monday, the mayor tweeted a picture on social media of a man transporting cow carcasses in a trolley, questioning how hygienic this practice is by informal traders.

On Wednesday morning the Economic Freedom Fighters called out Mashaba, demanding an apology to informal traders.

The mayor says he acknowledges that the comment was offensive to informal traders who are trying to earn a living.

Mashaba's spokesperson Luyanda Mfeka said: “We have apologised for what appears to be an insensitivity towards the informal traders of the city who are attempting to earn a living of their own.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA