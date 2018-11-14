Popular Topics
Mapoma: NPA head must be guided by Constitution

Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma is being interviewed for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Advocate Siyabulela Xhanti Mapoma during the interviews for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) at the Union Buildings on 14 November 2018. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA/Pool)
Advocate Siyabulela Xhanti Mapoma during the interviews for the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) at the Union Buildings on 14 November 2018. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA/Pool)
46 minutes ago

PRETORIA - An advocate and former member of the Scorpions vying for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) boss post says resisting and managing pressure is a key attribute of the ideal candidate.

Advocate Siyabulela Mapoma is being interviewed for the position of National Director of Public Prosecutions in Pretoria on Wednesday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed a panel, led by Minister Jeff Radebe, to shortlist and interview candidates and make three recommendations to him.

Mapoma says the prosecutions boss must be guided by the Constitution and the law.

“Your independence must come out clearly, you mustn’t bow down to pressure easily and the decisions the NPA takes are not always popular but if they are based on the constitution and law, then I think it’s pressure that one can bear.”

WATCH: Interviews for new NDPP underway

