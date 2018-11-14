Malan: It's a dream come true to be playing at Newlands

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Malan: It's a dream come true to be playing at Newlands

Dawid Malan, a full England international, played for Boland at one stage of his career. He also comes from a South African family where his dad was a provincial cricketer as well.

England cricketer Dawid Malan during a Cape Town Blitz training session at Newlands in Cape Town. Picture: @CT_Blitz/Twitter
England cricketer Dawid Malan during a Cape Town Blitz training session at Newlands in Cape Town. Picture: @CT_Blitz/Twitter
40 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Blitz international marquee player Dawid Malan says it will be dream walking out at Newlands on Friday for the Mzansi Super League opener against the Tshwane Spartans.

Malan, a full England international, played for Boland at one stage of his career. He also comes from a South African family where his dad was a provincial cricketer as well.

“I grew up here in the Boland and to be able to be part of this and in Cape Town where I spend a lot of time, it's an easy transition to me.

"I still have my friends and family, so it's nice to be able to see people and experience this fantastic country, fantastic province."

Malan will captain the side in the absence of Farhaan Behardien, who is in Australia with the Proteas, when they take on the Tshwane Spartans at Newlands on Friday in the Mzansi Super League opener.

The left-hander, who scored an impressive 85 in the Blitz’ warm-up match against Paarl Rocks this week, spoke about his desire to play in the inaugural tournament.

“I was really desperate to be part of it and thankfully Sunil Narine pulled out at the last minute and allowed me to go up and be guaranteed to play.”

“It's a dream come true for me to be playing at Newlands, I watched a helluva lot of cricket here... me and my old man used to sit in the members' stand. My brother and I used to watch cricket all day.”

Timeline

Popular in Sport

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA