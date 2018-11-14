Malan: It's a dream come true to be playing at Newlands
Dawid Malan, a full England international, played for Boland at one stage of his career. He also comes from a South African family where his dad was a provincial cricketer as well.
CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Blitz international marquee player Dawid Malan says it will be dream walking out at Newlands on Friday for the Mzansi Super League opener against the Tshwane Spartans.
“I grew up here in the Boland and to be able to be part of this and in Cape Town where I spend a lot of time, it's an easy transition to me.
"I still have my friends and family, so it's nice to be able to see people and experience this fantastic country, fantastic province."
Malan will captain the side in the absence of Farhaan Behardien, who is in Australia with the Proteas, when they take on the Tshwane Spartans at Newlands on Friday in the Mzansi Super League opener.
The left-hander, who scored an impressive 85 in the Blitz’ warm-up match against Paarl Rocks this week, spoke about his desire to play in the inaugural tournament.
“I was really desperate to be part of it and thankfully Sunil Narine pulled out at the last minute and allowed me to go up and be guaranteed to play.”
“It's a dream come true for me to be playing at Newlands, I watched a helluva lot of cricket here... me and my old man used to sit in the members' stand. My brother and I used to watch cricket all day.”
