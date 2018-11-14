Popular Topics
[LISTEN] Why it’s important to find a suitable NPA head

| Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown spoke to specialist reporter at Tiso Blackstar, Karyn Maughan, about what to expect from the NDPP interviews.

JOHANNESBURG - Interviews of candidates wanting to become the country’s next National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) start this week at the Union Buildings.

A list of 12 candidates shortlisted for the position was compiled by an advisory panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe, who was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to search for suitable names to replace Shaun Abrahams whose appointment was declared invalid and set aside by the Constitutional Court in August.

Talk Radio 702's Karima Brown spoke to specialist reporter at Tiso Blackstar Karyn Maughan about what to expect from the interviews.

“There are opposition politicians or politicians involved in that process but it’s primarily legal professionals, it’s people across the board from the legal spectrum who understand the kind of legal requirements to be placed on judges.”

Listen to the audio above for more.

