[LISTEN] Why it’s important to find a suitable NPA head
Radio 702 | Talk Radio 702’s Karima Brown spoke to specialist reporter at Tiso Blackstar, Karyn Maughan, about what to expect from the NDPP interviews.
JOHANNESBURG - Interviews of candidates wanting to become the country’s next National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) start this week at the Union Buildings.
A list of 12 candidates shortlisted for the position was compiled by an advisory panel led by Minister Jeff Radebe, who was appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa to search for suitable names to replace Shaun Abrahams whose appointment was declared invalid and set aside by the Constitutional Court in August.
Talk Radio 702's Karima Brown spoke to specialist reporter at Tiso Blackstar Karyn Maughan about what to expect from the interviews.
“There are opposition politicians or politicians involved in that process but it’s primarily legal professionals, it’s people across the board from the legal spectrum who understand the kind of legal requirements to be placed on judges.”
Listen to the audio above for more.
More in Multimedia
-
[LISTEN] Max du Preez: It’s in our interest for ANC to win 2019 polls
-
[LISTEN] Journo explains Mkhwebane and Gordhan spat
-
[LISTEN] Inside Barbara Hogan’s testimony at the Zondo commission
-
[LlSTEN] Experts explain psychological effects of crime on South Africans
-
[LISTEN] DA gives Gigaba’s resignation a thumbs up
-
[LISTEN] 'I’ve never been in debt. I've loathed it all my life'
-
[LISTEN] 'Perhaps somebody is misleading the Public Protector'
-
[LISTEN] 3 best shares to buy this week
-
[LISTEN] 'History of dodgy business dealings by Steinhoff'
-
[LISTEN] Why vice-chancellors at SA's top universities earn millions
-
[LISTEN] Why Capitec CEO Gerrie Fourie is optimistic on SA
-
[LISTEN] Legendary Ndebele artist Dr Esther Mahlangu turns 83
-
[LISTEN] Did Pravin Gordhan lie to Parliament about meeting the Guptas?
-
[LISTEN] Zwakala Festival promises exciting shows
-
[LISTEN] Mahumapelo: Decision to disband ANC NW leadership unfair
-
[LISTEN] Zuma's role in state capture has cost SA R500bn, says analyst
-
[LISTEN] What you need to know about adoption in SA
-
[LISTEN] Jomo Sono looks to score with free TV streaming service TV2GO
-
[LISTEN] Cremate, use 1 grave for 2 people, City of JHB says as space runs out
-
[LISTEN] Driving licence card delays continue across SA amid ongoing strike
-
[LISTEN] What is a customary marriage?
-
[LISTEN] 'The ghost of Jacob Zuma continues'
-
[LISTEN] IAAF awards: South Africans urged to vote for Manyonga, Semenya
-
[LISTEN] Are the police 'slowly but surely' winning war on crime?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.