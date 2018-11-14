[LISTEN] Volume of data used by Telkom subscribers balloons by 120.8%

Radio 702 | The number of broadband Telkom subscribers is up 66.8% to about 4.7 million.

JOHANNESBURG - Telkom increased its number of active mobile subscribers by 50% to about 6.5 million in the six months to 30 September 2018.

The volume of data consumed by Telkom subscribers ballooned by 120.8%.

The company is making more money per subscriber; the average revenue per user is up 12.8% to R104.28. The number of broadband subscribers is up 66.8% to about 4.7 million.

"If you’re not active in two months, you’re not a customer… We lay claim only to customers who consistently use the network," says Telkom CEO Sipho Maseko.

