[LISTEN] Max du Preez: It’s in our interest for ANC to win 2019 polls
CapeTalk | CapeTalk’s John Maytham talks to veteran journalist Max du Preez about his view on President Cyril Ramaphosa's election chances.
CAPE TOWN - Veteran journalist Max du Preez in his column on News24 says President Cyril Ramaphosa is currently, realistically our best hope of pulling ourselves out of the mud into which former President Jacob Zuma’s administrations have sunk us.
He adds Ramaphosa would be able to take unpopular decisions more easily if he gets a resounding majority in 2019’s general election.
CapeTalk’s John Maytham talks to Du Preez about his view on Ramaphosa's election chances.
