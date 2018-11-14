[LISTEN] How Midvaal Municipality managed to achieve 4 consecutive clean audits

Radio 702 | The municipal mayor says he acknowledges that the municipality does face challenges, with periodic protests over housing and land, as well as political battles.

JOHANNESBURG - The Quality of Life Survey was released on Tuesday, and it measures social attitudes across the metros in Gauteng.

In Tshwane or Emfuleni Municipality, service delivery has been getting worse over the past 10 years, according to the survey.

But residents who live in Ekurhuleni and Midvaal are satisfied with service delivery.

Midvaal Local Municipality has achieved four consecutive clean audits.

Executive mayor of the municipality Bongani Baloyi said: “What we’ve managed to do is stabilise our governance and ensure that we don’t compromise on our governance.”

