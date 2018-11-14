[LISTEN] Copyright and tattoos: Who really owns your tattoo?

Radio 702 | Adams & Adams senior associate Nicole Smallberger explains whether tattoos are protected by copyright.

JOHANNESBURG – Adams & Adams senior associate Nicole Smallberger says tattoos are part of contemporary culture and they can warrant copyright protection.

Smallberger explains: “The work must be reduced to a material form and that may just be an idea in the mind of whoever conceptualised it. They must have put pen to paper or ink to skin and the work created.”

