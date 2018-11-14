Khune: Fans have fairly criticised Bafana

The veteran Itumeleng Khune says that the fans have every right to be despondent about Bafana Bafana’s performances of late.

JOHANNESBURG - Experienced Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune feels the criticism the national side has received in recent times is warranted and says they want to rectify that this weekend against Nigeria.

Although Bafana have yet to lose in the Afcon qualification campaign, they have made life a little difficult with themselves with the goalless draw away to the Seychelles after thumping them 6-0 at the FNB Stadium.

Much of the criticism emanates from that dour draw against the Seychelles and the result has seen very little enthusiasm from the South African public to go watch the team at the stadium. To date, only 7,000 tickets have been sold for the 90,000 capacity FNB Stadium and we could well see plenty of empty seats when Bafana lock horns with the Super Eagles on Saturday.

The veteran Khune says that the fans have every right to be despondent about Bafana’s performances of late.

“I think our people deserve better. We have to win every match. We have one of the top leagues on the continent and we are in the top 10 in Africa. We have great players with great potential that can win many matches for Bafana.

“Sometimes we don’t do justice to the country and we don’t do justice to the fans - who have every right to be angry with us because we have to give them positive results in every match we play.”

Though Khune concedes to the fans' criticism of the team, he has urged the supporters to go out and buy tickets for the match.

“I want to encourage the fans to go buy tickets and come to the stadium. We have made a promise to the nation that we will win, and we intend to keep that promise so we urge the fans to go out and buy tickets so that they can come support us in this important game.”

The last time these two nations met in the Afcon qualifiers, Bafana ran out an impressive 2-0 winners, courtesy of a Tokelo Rantie brace for a first-ever win away to Nigeria in Uyo last year.

Three points for South Africa will catapult them above their opponents on Saturday to top of Group E on 11 points which will all but guarantee their place in next years continental showpiece in Cameroon.

Kick off at the FNB Stadium is at 15:30.