‘Jacob Zuma's conduct was negligent and reckless'
Since her testimony on Monday, Barbara Hogan has revealed how the former president interfered in the running and appointment of executives at SOEs and how he lacked professionalism.
JOHANNESBURG - Former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan has concluded her testimony at the state capture commission, saying the conduct of Jacob Zuma during her time as minister was reckless, negligent and designed to frustrate governance at state-owned enterprises (SOEs).
Since her testimony on Monday, Hogan has revealed how the former president interfered in the running and appointment of executives at SOEs and how he lacked professionalism.
As Hogan concluded her testimony she was asked again what she believes she was fired for.
“It’s my firm belief that my resistance to the strong views of president Zuma in relation to the appointment of certain preferred candidates to the positions of CEO brought him to the conclusion that I would not do his bidding."
#StateCaptureInquiry Barbra Hogan asked if she has met or encountered the Gupta family. She says in 2004 Esso Pahad once organized a gathering where she and Ahmed Kathrada attended and was also attended by Some members of Gupta family.— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018
She also gave an assessment of the former president.
“The conduct of president Zuma and certain members of his Cabinet in relation to Transnet and Eskom was not only negligent but was reckless and designed to frustrate the sincere attempts of the boards of SOEs to exercise their fiduciary duty as directors.”
Hogan says such actions were disastrous to the economy and are reasons for this commission of inquiry.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
