Inquiry: Manyi sets record straight about text he sent to Williams

Mzwanele Manyi addressed the commission on Wednesday, saying he wanted to clarify issues from Phumla Williams’s testimony - which implicated him.

FILE: Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Mzwanele Manyi. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
8 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Former Government Communications head Mzwanele Manyi has told the state capture commission he wasn't trying to influence the testimony of Phumla Williams when he sent her a text while she was testifying.

Manyi addressed the commission on Wednesday, saying he wanted to clarify issues from Williams’s testimony - which implicated him.

When Williams appeared before the commission, Manyi sent her a text in which he said The New Age business breakfasts didn't happen during his tenure.

This led to Williams suggesting that Manyi was trying to influence her testimony.

Manyi says that wasn't the case.

“So I wanted that record to be set straight so that we don’t create the wrong impression. That was all in good faith. I just thought I had a duty, that the media must report that which is right.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

