Heavy police presence in Vredenburg following violent protest
Police are keeping an eye on a group of protesters who are burning tyres and rubble.
CAPE TOWN - A heavy police presence in the West Coast town of Vredenburg appears to be keeping protesters in line, at least for now.
A service delivery protest turned violent on Tuesday.
Plumes of smoke can be seen rising from the Mabuyaze community as you approach Vredenburg along the R45.
About 3,000 residents took to the streets to protest against poor service delivery and housing, leading to the arrest of 38 people who were charged with public violence.
Demonstrators pelted the local police station and vehicles with rocks, injuring an officer.
#VredenburgProtest Resident have started protesting in Mabuyaze community in Vredenburg this morning @BrandtKev - KB pic.twitter.com/ruxeR5DCY5— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018
At the same time, the Saldanha Bay Municipality says it will be meeting with residents from the Ongegund informal settlement in Vredenburg soon but is yet to confirm when.
On Wednesday morning, Vredenburg roads were reopened, however, the situation remains tense.
“The situation is under control and the safety of motorists and the community is secured. Saldanha municipality urges residents to remain vigilant and to exercise caution until further notice,” says Saldanha Bay Municipality spokesperson Ethne Julius.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
