Hawks seize drugs worth R8.9m in Somerset West

The Hawks assembled a multi-disciplinary team to conduct the raid.

CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have confiscated drugs worth R8,9 million in a raid in Somerset West.

They seized tik, heroin and mandrax, as well as a handgun.

spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says they also arrested a 25-year-old man.

“The officers were taking part in an intelligence disruptive operation after information was obtained that narcotics were clandestinely being kept inside a storeroom. A vehicle reportedly belonging to the apprehended suspect was also seized.”

The man is expected to appear at the Somerset West Magistrates Court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in drugs.