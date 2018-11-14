Hawks seize drugs worth R8.9m in Somerset West
The Hawks assembled a multi-disciplinary team to conduct the raid.
CAPE TOWN - The Hawks have confiscated drugs worth R8,9 million in a raid in Somerset West.
They seized tik, heroin and mandrax, as well as a handgun.
spokesperson Philani Nkwalase says they also arrested a 25-year-old man.
“The officers were taking part in an intelligence disruptive operation after information was obtained that narcotics were clandestinely being kept inside a storeroom. A vehicle reportedly belonging to the apprehended suspect was also seized.”
The man is expected to appear at the Somerset West Magistrates Court on Thursday on a charge of dealing in drugs.
