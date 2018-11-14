Grant beneficiaries urged to switch to new cards before end of December

The agency says the deadline for obtaining new cards is the end on December and there won't be an extension.

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has warned that over half a million beneficiaries are at risk of not being paid their grants if they don't swap their old white cards to the new gold cards.

Close to 11 million recipients have already made the swap.

The change comes as the Post Office has taken over the distribution of grants from Cash Paymaster Services after the Constitutional Court declared the contract invalid and unlawful.

Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said: “They can visit any Sassa local office and we’ll be able to help them to make sure they’re not left without any resources come January 2019.”