Govt no longer considering selling Telkom shares

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Govt no longer considering selling Telkom shares

Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele was reacting to Telkom's half-year financial results for the period ended September 2018, in which it declared a dividend of 112 cents per share.

Picture: Facebook
Picture: Facebook
29 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele says government is no longer considering the possibility of selling its shares in Telkom.

The minister was reacting to Telkom's half-year financial results for the period ended September 2018 in which it declared a dividend of 112 cents per share.

Last year, former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said government would sell off some of its Telkom shares to bail out the South African Airways and the South African Post Office.

The minister's spokesperson Siyabulela Qoza said: “The minister did welcome the half-year results of Telkom. When he was looking at the results, he also reiterated government position; that the possible failure of Telkom shares is no longer on the table, so government is no longer discussing that.”

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA