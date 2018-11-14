Govt no longer considering selling Telkom shares
Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele was reacting to Telkom's half-year financial results for the period ended September 2018, in which it declared a dividend of 112 cents per share.
JOHANNESBURG - Telecommunications Minister Siyabonga Cwele says government is no longer considering the possibility of selling its shares in Telkom.
The minister was reacting to Telkom's half-year financial results for the period ended September 2018 in which it declared a dividend of 112 cents per share.
Last year, former Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said government would sell off some of its Telkom shares to bail out the South African Airways and the South African Post Office.
The minister's spokesperson Siyabulela Qoza said: “The minister did welcome the half-year results of Telkom. When he was looking at the results, he also reiterated government position; that the possible failure of Telkom shares is no longer on the table, so government is no longer discussing that.”
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
More in Business
-
‘Jacob Zuma's conduct was negligent and reckless'
-
'Most of Eskom's power stations left with less than 20 days of coal supply'
-
'Substantial progress' made on massive China trade deal that excludes US
-
Downturn could threaten German financial stability: Bundesbank
-
Inquiry: Barbara Hogan was taken aback by rumours of SAA’s Mumbai route closure
-
Retail trade sales rose 0.7% y/y in September 2018
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.