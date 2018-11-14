Gordhan to meet Public Protector over Ivan Pillay retirement package
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane issued a statement on Tuesday where she made it clear that the meeting is not open to the media.
JOHANNESBURG - Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan is scheduled to meet with Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane in Pretoria on Wednesday to answer questions about former South African Revenue Service (Sars) deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay’s early retirement.
The advocate subpoenaed the minister to appear before her, saying that he had failed to answer questions in correspondence, a claim which he strongly rejects.
Pillay and Gordhan were charged with fraud and corruption in 2016 related to this pension payout, but the charges were later withdrawn when evidence revealed there was no wrongdoing.
Mkhwebane says the fact the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew the criminal case against Gordhan and Pillay is irrelevant.
She says her mandate is to investigate impropriety and maladministration, which is not necessarily criminal in nature.
Gordhan’s attorney says they asked the Public Protector in February for particulars and evidence of the alleged dishonesty and impropriety, which to date has not been provided.
Mkhwebane issued a statement on Tuesday where she made it clear that the meeting is not open to the media.
She says the meeting is part of a normal investigation process, which is not conducted in the open.
