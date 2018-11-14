Gordhan & Public Protector have ‘cordial’ meeting

Busisiwe Mkhwebane had subpoenaed Pravin Gordhan to appear before her on Wednesday after saying he had failed to answer questions in correspondence.

CAPE TOWN - The Public Protector’s office says Busisiwe Mkhwebane and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan had a cordial two-hour meeting on Wednesday morning.

Mkhwebane had subpoenaed Gordhan to appear before her on Wednesday after saying he had failed to answer questions in correspondence.

The meeting was in connection with the retirement package for former SARS deputy commissioner Ivan Pillay.

Mkhwebane’s spokesperson Oupa Segwale says the meeting with Gordhan took place as scheduled and was part of an ongoing preliminary investigation.

“The meeting between the Public Protector and the Minister of Public Enterprises took place this morning as scheduled. It was a cordial meeting, during which the Public Protector got the opportunity to put questions to the minister who in turn offered to respond. He also offered to provide a number of documents that might be crucial to this process.”

Besides the Sars matter, Gordhan faces another complaint from the EFF that he lied to Parliament about meeting members of the Gupta family.

Gordhan is also expected to appear before the Zondo Commission into state capture next week.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)