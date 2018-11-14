Going to the police was ‘terrible mistake’, says witness in CT extortion trial
Radley Dijkers has been testifying in the extortion trial against Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and two others in the Cape Town Regional Court.
CAPE TOWN - The fear for his safety led the brand manager of a Cape Town restaurant to voice his concerns after a criminal complaint was laid against a group of suspected underworld figures who allegedly extorted the business.
Radley Dijkers has been testifying in the extortion trial against Nafiz Modack, Colin Booysen and two others, in the Cape Town Regional Court.
The accused allegedly extorted R90,000 from the Grand Africa Café in Green Point in November 2017.
Modack is believed to have headed a group who forcibly took over security from a separate faction, which coerced nightclubs and restaurants in the city to pay them.
Dijkers says the company’s general manager laid a criminal complaint with police after they were allegedly forced to pay R90,000 in extra security costs.
This followed a meeting with Modack, Carl Lackay, Booysen and two others, in which the men allegedly demanded extra money.
But Dijkers says he believed going to the police was a “terrible mistake” as he feared for their safety.
The witness says that he set up a meeting with Modack and Booysen shortly after the complaint was filed with police in a bid to address the issue.
The State alleges that the accused went to the Grand Cafe in November 2017 ahead of a summer event and demanded R150,000 in extra security costs.
The amount was brought down to R90,000, which was handed over in cash to Lackay before the midnight deadline.
The accused have pleaded not guilty to charges of extortion and money laundering among others.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
