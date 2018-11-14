Gigaba to take Public Protector's Fireblade report on judicial review

Malusi Gigaba resigned as Home Affairs minister on Tuesday after he made headlines in recent weeks for lying under oath in that case, his links to state capture and the leaking of his sex video.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba says that he has filed an application for judicial review of the Public Protector's report in the Fireblade Aviation controversy.

Gigaba resigned on Tuesday after he made headlines in recent weeks for lying under oath in that case, his links to state capture while he was Public Enterprises Minister and the leaking of his sex video.

In a statement released yesterday, the former minister says that he intends to defend matters which have resulted from his term in office as a member of Cabinet.

He says he resigned after a long period of sustained public attacks on his integrity.

Gigaba, in his statement, thanked the ruling party and all the presidents who deployed him into all of his positions.

He has also wished the president and colleagues in the Cabinet success in their efforts to save the country from the current economic crisis.

Gigaba says that his resignation is not an admission of guilt.