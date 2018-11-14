Gauteng residents urged to stay hydrated amid heatwave

2 WC traffic officers in trouble for allowing drifting on N2
The South African Weather Service says hot conditions will continue into Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG – An appeal to Gauteng residents to remain hydrated during the current heatwave to avoid suffering from heat stroke.
The South African Weather Service says that hot conditions will continue into Saturday.
Forecaster Lulama Pheme says: “We’re looking at conditions that are very hot in the north and we’re expecting partly cloudy conditions later in the day.
"The temperatures for Pretoria we’re expecting a maximum of 36 degrees Celsius, for Johannesburg we’re expecting maximum of 35 degrees, for Vereeniging a maximum of 34 degrees."
