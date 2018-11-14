Gauteng govt assures protesting West Rand employees their cries will be heard

Protesting West Rand workers have dispersed in the Johannesburg CBD after MEC Panyaza Lesufi put to rest their fears by assuring them that an assessment had been concluded on the municipality.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng government has assured protesting employees from the West Rand District Municipality that their grievances will be dealt with in the next seven days.

Workers have handed over a memorandum with their list of demands to Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi.

Lesufi was one of the MECs who was handling the West Rand workers matter.

Lesufi says there are two pending issues remaining which will be dealt with in the seven days.

“We’ll have answers for you as we respond to this with definite dates as to when November salaries will be paid.”

Lesufi says government can no longer be insensitive to the needs of the people.

“This government cannot ignore your cries and your pains.”

The MEC has assured workers that their payments for next month will go through.

(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)