Former Soweto guard accused of sexually abusing pupils pleads not guilty

JOHANNESBURG - A former scholar patrol guard accused of sexually abusing dozens of children at a Soweto school has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Johannes Molefe is on trial in the Randburg Magistrates Court for allegedly raping and sexually assaulting pupils from the AB Xuma Primary School last year.

Molefe is facing three counts of rape and 11 of sexual assault.

He told the court while he doesn’t dispute the children’s' version that they have been abused, he claims it wasn’t by him.

The trial’s first witness, a nine-year-old girl has told the court how the 58-year-old man lifted her skirt, pulled down her leggings and abused her.

She says the accused used to buy her and her friends sweets at school and often told them about how he wished to invite them to his house so he could spoil them.

The young girl says although she told her mom about the abuse, teachers instructed pupils not to say a word to anyone.

The trial continues.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)