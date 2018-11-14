Former GCIS boss says he changed tender processes because of irregularities

Mzwanele Manyi has been testifying at the state capture commission in Parktown, responding to Phumla Williams’ testimony implicating him at the commission.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Government Communications head Mzwanele Manyi has admitted to changing tender processes at the organisation as previously claimed by acting director-general Phumla Williams but says he did so because there were irregularities.

Williams testified earlier this year and claimed Manyi irregularly changed the tender processes, placing all final decisions under him.

Manyi has defended his decisions.

“Did I change a bid committee, and did I dismantle the bid committee? Yes, I did. Do I apologise for that? Definitely not. It got to my attention that something had gone horribly wrong in the procurement space where, chairperson, there was an irregular appointment of a particular service provider.”

