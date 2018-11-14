[FIRST ON EWN] Moyane applies to court to set aside axing by Ramaphosa
The president fired Tom Moyane two weeks ago as recommended by the Nugent commission of inquiry.
PRETORIA - Former Sars commissioner Tom Moyane has filed an urgent application to review and set aside President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to fire him.
The president fired Moyane two weeks ago as recommended by the Nugent commission of inquiry.
The former commissioner also wants to interdict Ramaphosa from taking any further action related to the commission's recommendations until his Constitutional Court application is finalised.
Moyane has approached the apex court to have the commission - led by retired judge Robert Nugent - declared unlawful and its recommendations invalid.
READ: The application by Tom Moyane
Moyane application by Primedia Broadcasting on Scribd
More details to follow.
