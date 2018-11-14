'Eskom has been in denial about coal cliff'

Energy expert Ted Blom says the power utility has only themselves to blame for a decline in coal stockpiles at its power stations.

JOHANNESBURG – As Eskom scrambles to keep the country's lights on, an energy expert Ted Blom says the power utility has only themselves to blame for a decline in coal stockpiles at its power stations.

Eskom has warned that the risk of nationwide power outages has increased.

Blom says the diesel generators Eskom has resorted to using might not be enough to keep the lights on.

Eskom is urgently attempting to procure coal in order to avoid load shedding.

The power utility’s coal stockpiles are declining, threatening a national blackout.

Blom says this has been a long time coming.

“Eskom has been in denial about the coal cliff but it’s now come to reality and the fact of the matter is that it’s between a rock and a hard place. You can’t open a coal mine in under five years and Eskom has depleted all the coal stocks available to it.”

Eskom says while using diesel is expensive it is still cheaper than implementing load shedding.

However, Blom believes this is not sustainable.

“To salvage the situation at Eskom, they need to get the minister to declare a state of emergency and to stop coal exports.”

Eskom says most of its power stations have less than 20 days of coal supply left.

(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)