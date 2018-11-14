'Eskom has been in denial about coal cliff'
Energy expert Ted Blom says the power utility has only themselves to blame for a decline in coal stockpiles at its power stations.
JOHANNESBURG – As Eskom scrambles to keep the country's lights on, an energy expert Ted Blom says the power utility has only themselves to blame for a decline in coal stockpiles at its power stations.
Eskom has warned that the risk of nationwide power outages has increased.
Blom says the diesel generators Eskom has resorted to using might not be enough to keep the lights on.
Eskom is urgently attempting to procure coal in order to avoid load shedding.
The power utility’s coal stockpiles are declining, threatening a national blackout.
Blom says this has been a long time coming.
“Eskom has been in denial about the coal cliff but it’s now come to reality and the fact of the matter is that it’s between a rock and a hard place. You can’t open a coal mine in under five years and Eskom has depleted all the coal stocks available to it.”
Eskom says while using diesel is expensive it is still cheaper than implementing load shedding.
However, Blom believes this is not sustainable.
“To salvage the situation at Eskom, they need to get the minister to declare a state of emergency and to stop coal exports.”
Eskom says most of its power stations have less than 20 days of coal supply left.
(Edited by Leeto M Khoza)
Popular in Business
-
'What do you think you’re doing?': Hogan reveals more on Zuma 'meddling'
-
'Incomparable' $50m pink diamond smashes record at Geneva auction
-
Court orders liquidation of VBS Mutual Bank
-
Cheers, fears as Amazon unveils HQ plan
-
Rand steady before retail sales data
-
Stats SA to reveal September retail sales figures
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.