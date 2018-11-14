EFF's Floyd Shivambu facing Parly ethics committee over journo assault
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu was caught on camera roughing up Netwerk24 photographer Adrian de Kock at the parliamentary precinct in March this year.
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighter (EFF)’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu is appearing before Parliaments joint committee on ethics on Wednesday to answer to an assault charge on a journalist.
Shivambu was caught on camera roughing up Netwerk24 photographer Adrian de Kock at the parliamentary precinct in March this year.
He later apologised but De Kock laid assault charges against him.
#FloydShivambu Journalist Adrian de Kock with his lawyer. He’s not allowed to have his lawyer present. LD pic.twitter.com/mFq8TUTEU2— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018
Shivambu was captured on camera with his hand on the throat of De Kock while another man also has his hands on him and his camera. A third man is standing by.
After the incident, De Kock said he went over to Shivambu to get a comment from him about the disciplinary hearing of former Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille which was taking place in the nearby Marks Building at the time, when Shivambu attacked him.
WATCH: @Netwerk24 Multimedia journalist @adrian_DK attacked by @EFFSouthAfrica Deputy President @FloydShivambu while trying to take a picture and asking for comment at Parliament in the presence of @IOL @TheCapeArgus @eNCA @TimesLIVE @SABCNewsOnline @News24 @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/8a1Us8RnAt— JasonFelix (@JasonFelix) March 20, 2018
According to committee rules, De Kock's not allowed to have a lawyer present at the closed-door meeting.
A request by Parliamentary Press Gallery Association to attend the meeting has also been refused by the co-chairpersons of the committee.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
