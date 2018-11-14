EFF in Joburg demands Herman Mashaba apology over cow heads matter

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba tweeted a picture of the man carting the heads in a trolley and he then alerted metro police to the incident to avoid the spreading of unknown diseases.

WARNING: The story contains graphic images.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Johannesburg is demanding that Mayor Herman Mashaba apologise to informal traders after he stopped a man with cow heads.

The EFF in Johannesburg has criticised Mashaba for his comments, saying that the mayor has an alien attitude towards small entrepreneurs and says he has a medically illiterate posture.

The EFF's Musa Novela says that Mashaba must retract his statement.

"He himself is a former informal trader. He used to sell his hair products from the back of a car. We're going to write to him and ask him for a meeting to be able to have an engagement around this issue."