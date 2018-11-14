Popular Topics
EFF in Joburg demands Herman Mashaba apology over cow heads matter

Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba tweeted a picture of the man carting the heads in a trolley and he then alerted metro police to the incident to avoid the spreading of unknown diseases.

FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: @HermanMashaba/Twitter
FILE: Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba. Picture: @HermanMashaba/Twitter
27 minutes ago

WARNING: The story contains graphic images.

JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Johannesburg is demanding that Mayor Herman Mashaba apologise to informal traders after he stopped a man with cow heads.

Mashaba tweeted a picture of the man carting the heads in a trolley and he then alerted metro police to the incident to avoid the spreading of unknown diseases.

The EFF in Johannesburg has criticised Mashaba for his comments, saying that the mayor has an alien attitude towards small entrepreneurs and says he has a medically illiterate posture.

The EFF's Musa Novela says that Mashaba must retract his statement.

"He himself is a former informal trader. He used to sell his hair products from the back of a car. We're going to write to him and ask him for a meeting to be able to have an engagement around this issue."

