EFF in Joburg demands Herman Mashaba apology over cow heads matter
Johannesburg Mayor Herman Mashaba tweeted a picture of the man carting the heads in a trolley and he then alerted metro police to the incident to avoid the spreading of unknown diseases.
WARNING: The story contains graphic images.
JOHANNESBURG - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Johannesburg is demanding that Mayor Herman Mashaba apologise to informal traders after he stopped a man with cow heads.
Mashaba tweeted a picture of the man carting the heads in a trolley and he then alerted metro police to the incident to avoid the spreading of unknown diseases.
I have just personally stopped this illegally act in our city. How do we allow meat trading like this? I am waiting for @AsktheChiefJMPD to come and attend before we experience a breakdown of unknown diseases in our @CityofJoburgZA pic.twitter.com/55YjLkBvZb— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) November 12, 2018
Our EM @HermanMashaba has just effected a citizens arrest.— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) November 12, 2018
Whilst traveling along Harrison& Smit he came across a member of public conveying cow heads in a trolley ¬ covered which is a health hazard.
The suspect is an undocumented person &will subsequently be charged. pic.twitter.com/V69N1j9Ryn
The EFF in Johannesburg has criticised Mashaba for his comments, saying that the mayor has an alien attitude towards small entrepreneurs and says he has a medically illiterate posture.
The EFF's Musa Novela says that Mashaba must retract his statement.
"He himself is a former informal trader. He used to sell his hair products from the back of a car. We're going to write to him and ask him for a meeting to be able to have an engagement around this issue."
Popular in Politics
-
ANC praises Gigaba as opposition parties celebrate his Cabinet exit
-
Breytenbach pulls out of race to lead NPA
-
'What do you think you’re doing?': Hogan reveals more on Zuma 'meddling'
-
Gigaba resigns as Home Affairs Minister
-
[CARTOON] Putting Words in Gigaba’s Mouth
-
Gigaba to take Public Protector's Fireblade report on judicial review
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.