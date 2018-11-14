Duduzane Zuma unhappy with postponement of Mcebisi Jonas cross-examination
Duduzane Zuma says he feels prejudiced by Mcebisi Jonas's application for a postponement to his cross-examination at the state capture inquiry.
JOHANNESBURG – Duduzane Zuma, the son of former President Jacob Zuma, says he feels prejudiced by Mcebisi Jonas's application for a postponement to his cross-examination.
On Tuesday, deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted an application to postpone the former deputy finance minister’s appearance to 26 November.
Jonas said he was abroad working as President Cyril Ramaphosa’s investors' envoy and would only be back in the country towards the end of the month.
When he appeared before the commission earlier this year, he implicated Duduzane Zuma in his testimony.
Zuma’s advocate says they only found out about this postponement on Tuesday afternoon.
Meanwhile, former GCIS Head Mzwandile Manyi also thought he was meant to appear before the commission today.
The deputy chief justice has moved his testimony to 23 November to allow former Public Enterprises Minister Barbara Hogan to conclude her evidence.
WATCH: Zondo state capture inquiry resumes
