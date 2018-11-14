Disgruntled Vredenburg residents resume service delivery protest
Many are up-in-arms over alleged poor service delivery and what they call unaffordable electricity tariffs.
CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled Vredenburg residents have started protesting again.
Many are up-in-arms over alleged poor service delivery and what they call unaffordable electricity tariffs.
Police are locked in a stand-off with protesters as they are trying to drive the crowd away from the main road leading into the town.
Officers used tear gas while a vehicle fitted with a water cannon charges in the direction of the demonstrators.
These locals explain their grievances.
“People ran as police officers started shooting teargas,” says one of the protesters.
Another resident says: “The protest is about housing, electricity and water.”
Protesting residents are to meet with officials from the Saldanha Bay Municipality on Wednesday to defuse tensions.
#VredenburgProtest Residents complain about a lack of proper sanitation, - housing and unaffordable electricity tariffs - police earlier chased the crowd away from the main road leading into the town. KB pic.twitter.com/OFBxURsC90— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
