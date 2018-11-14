Popular Topics
Disgruntled Vredenburg residents resume service delivery protest

Many are up-in-arms over alleged poor service delivery and what they call unaffordable electricity tariffs.

A group of Vredenburg residents demonstrate against poor service delivery in the West Coast town on 14 November 2018. Picture: EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Disgruntled Vredenburg residents have started protesting again.

Many are up-in-arms over alleged poor service delivery and what they call unaffordable electricity tariffs.

Police are locked in a stand-off with protesters as they are trying to drive the crowd away from the main road leading into the town.

Officers used tear gas while a vehicle fitted with a water cannon charges in the direction of the demonstrators.

These locals explain their grievances.

“People ran as police officers started shooting teargas,” says one of the protesters.

Another resident says: “The protest is about housing, electricity and water.”

Protesting residents are to meet with officials from the Saldanha Bay Municipality on Wednesday to defuse tensions.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

