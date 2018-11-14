Discussions around generational fightback in ANC rumoured to be underway
Malusi Gigaba's resignation has sparked a debate among his organisational peers, with some of them of the firm belief that his exit from Cabinet is part of a purge by senior members.
DURBAN - With former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's political future still not clear after his spectacular fall from grace, it's understood discussions are already underway around a so-called generational fightback within the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the party's next elective conference.
Gigaba's resignation has sparked a debate among his organisational peers, with some of them of the firm belief that his exit from Cabinet is part of a purge by senior members of the party who are accusing them of refusing to make way for the younger generation.
The league in his region in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has come to his defence, claiming he was forced out because of his resistance to white monopoly capital.
While Gigaba remains a member of Parliament for now, it’s understood part of his fightback campaign includes ensuring that he remains in the National Assembly post the 2019 elections.
As the nomination process gains momentum, this week Eyewitness News revealed how Gigaba’s fellow national executive committee member Aaron Motsoaledi lost a battle to halt his nomination during a branch meeting in Polokwane.
His former youth league members put on a fierce defence despite the litany of scandals and controversies he’s been embroiled in.
Meanwhile, KZN ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has described the debates around the generational mix in the party as “healthy.”
“I don’t think we should elevate that element a lot because, as you would know, in any struggle there are different generations that are leading.”
Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says while Gigaba has a much wider appeal beyond his home province, it has previously proven to be a base for politicians to restart their careers.
“The fight during the campaign is going to be testing the waters to see how electable he becomes towards 2022.”
Gigaba is expected in KZN this weekend for ANC election campaigning.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
Popular in Politics
-
AfriForum: Julius Malema, EFF owe us over R400k
-
EFF in Joburg demands Herman Mashaba apology over cow heads matter
-
EFF's Floyd Shivambu facing Parly ethics committee over journo assault
-
[LISTEN] Max du Preez: It’s in our interest for ANC to win 2019 polls
-
Duduzane Zuma unhappy with postponement of Mcebisi Jonas cross-examination
-
[CARTOON] Putting Words in Gigaba’s Mouth
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.