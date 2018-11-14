Discussions around generational fightback in ANC rumoured to be underway

DURBAN - With former Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba's political future still not clear after his spectacular fall from grace, it's understood discussions are already underway around a so-called generational fightback within the African National Congress (ANC) ahead of the party's next elective conference.

Gigaba's resignation has sparked a debate among his organisational peers, with some of them of the firm belief that his exit from Cabinet is part of a purge by senior members of the party who are accusing them of refusing to make way for the younger generation.

The league in his region in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) has come to his defence, claiming he was forced out because of his resistance to white monopoly capital.

While Gigaba remains a member of Parliament for now, it’s understood part of his fightback campaign includes ensuring that he remains in the National Assembly post the 2019 elections.

As the nomination process gains momentum, this week Eyewitness News revealed how Gigaba’s fellow national executive committee member Aaron Motsoaledi lost a battle to halt his nomination during a branch meeting in Polokwane.

His former youth league members put on a fierce defence despite the litany of scandals and controversies he’s been embroiled in.

Meanwhile, KZN ANC spokesperson Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has described the debates around the generational mix in the party as “healthy.”

“I don’t think we should elevate that element a lot because, as you would know, in any struggle there are different generations that are leading.”

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says while Gigaba has a much wider appeal beyond his home province, it has previously proven to be a base for politicians to restart their careers.

“The fight during the campaign is going to be testing the waters to see how electable he becomes towards 2022.”

Gigaba is expected in KZN this weekend for ANC election campaigning.

