Death toll from DRC cholera outbreak at 857

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 32°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 33°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 33°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 35°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 34°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 35°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 35°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 34°C
  • 20°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 19°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 37°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 20°C
  • Wed
  • 36°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 36°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 37°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 36°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 35°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 34°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
Go

Death toll from DRC cholera outbreak at 857

Health authorities have so far recorded 25,170 cases, occurring in 21 out of the country's 26 provinces, the WHO's office in the DRC said.

A Congolese mother (R) reacts after her toddler died - allegedly from a Cholera outbreak - at a refugee settlement in Kyangwali, Uganda, on 16 February 2018. Picture: AFP
A Congolese mother (R) reacts after her toddler died - allegedly from a Cholera outbreak - at a refugee settlement in Kyangwali, Uganda, on 16 February 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

KINSASHA - A cholera epidemic in the Democratic Republic of Congo has claimed 857 lives since the start of the year, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said Wednesday.

Health authorities have so far recorded 25,170 cases, occurring in 21 out of the country's 26 provinces, the WHO's office in the DRC said.

The provinces of East Kasai and Lomami, in the centre of the country, and South Kivu, Tanganyika and Upper Katanga in the east, are those most affected.

Last year, the country had 55,000 cases of cholera, resulting in 1,190 fatalities.

Cholera is a highly contagious bacterial infection, which can kill within hours if left untreated. It thrives in conditions of poor sanitation and contaminated water or food.

The DRC is also battling an outbreak of Ebola in two eastern provinces, North Kivu and Ituri, that has killed 212 people since August.

Timeline

Popular in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA