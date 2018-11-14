CT councillors deny claims that Salt River housing project being blocked

They held a meeting on Wednesday morning with social housing company Communicare to talk about plans for the development of the contentious Salt River Market site.

CAPE TOWN - City of Cape Town councillors are moving to dispel allegations that they are trying to block the development of social housing.

That was the project that outgoing mayco member Brett Herron alleged was being blocked by the city, because they don't really want an integrated Cape Town.

Councillors present on Wednesday strongly denied those claims, saying they actually want the development to include more social housing opportunities.

The city’s development authority portfolio committee has heard from Communicare about its plans for the Salt River Market site.

Communicare plans to build 723 market units of which 216 will be for social housing, 100 for gap housing and 407 for the balanced market.

Committee chair Anthony Moses explains the delay in approving the plans originally.

“We, as a portfolio, wanted to ensure that the due diligence is taking place and to ensure that our concerns raised in the portfolio meeting are covered.”

Councillors have made various recommendations to Communicare, like including more social housing units in the development. The project will be tabled at the full council sitting next month for approval.

