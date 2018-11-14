Colin Booysen rearrested for contravening bail conditions
Booysen, who is also out on bail pending a trial related to murder, and three co-accused are on trial for allegedly running a protection racket in the city.
CAPE TOWN - There was high drama at the Cape Town Regional Court on Wednesday afternoon, after one of the accused in a city-wide extortion racket was rearrested for allegedly contravening his bail conditions in another matter.
Colin Booysen and three co-accused are on trial for allegedly running a protection racket in the city. But Booysen is also out on bail pending a trial related to a murder.
Police pounced on him and his two co-accused in that matter accusing them of contravening their bail conditions.
#Extortion Members of the anti gang unit have arrived outside the CT Regional Court to arrest Colin Booysen for being in breach of his bail in a murder case. SF pic.twitter.com/KouqL3akHF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018
#Extortion trial against Modack and three others has been postponed until the 15th of April next year. SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018
Several members of the police anti-gang unit arrived at the regional court to arrest Booysen who is the brother of alleged gang boss Jerome ‘Donkie’ Booysen.
Booysen and his two bodyguards are said to have broken one of their bail conditions after they failed to sign in at the Parow police station on Monday.
This is one of the conditions set in a murder case that is being heard in the Bellville Magistrates Court.
#Extortion Booysen and 2 others did not sign in at the Parow police station on Monday. This is a breach of their bail conditions. SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018
#Extortion The arrest warrants pertains to the breach of bail conditions relating to a murder case against Booysen and his 2 bodyguards, that is being heard at the Bellville Magistrate’s Court. SF— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018
Booysen’s lawyer says his client and his private security failed to make it to the police station on the day because they had to be at the cape town regional court instead, for the continuation of the extortion trial.
Magistrate Byron Pedro was not impressed by the way the police executed the arrest warrant and promptly summoned police anti-gang unit commander major-general Andre-Lincoln into the dock to explain why officers had not waited until the conclusion of court proceedings today to arrest the three men.
Lincoln says he will look into the matter, adding that this was meant to be dealt with at the end of the court day.
(Edited by Mihlali Ntsabo)
