Chloe Tryon set for 50th cap in crunch Women’s World T20 match

The Proteas face the hosts and defending champions West Indies on Wednesday, a match that sees Tryon capped for the 50th time in T20 International cricket.

CAPE TOWN - Vice-captain of the Proteas women Chloe Tryon is satisfied with the development of the team at the ICC Women’s World Twenty20.

South Africa beat Sri Lanka by seven wickets with relative ease in their tournament opener in St Lucia on Monday.

The Proteas face the hosts and defending champions West Indies on Wednesday, a match that sees Tryon capped for the 50th time in T20 International cricket.

The all-rounder said she hopes that it will be another successful outing for them and expressed some ambitions for her own future performances for the team.

“I’m excited to get my 50th (cap). It’s been a dream come true, from a really young age I’ve wanted to play for my country, so to be able to get my 50th and at a World Cup is good. I’m really excited for the challenge on Wednesday, we’re playing the hosts so it’s going to be a good, exciting match,” says Tryon.

“I’d like to make my first 50 and go beyond that. I haven’t made one in T20 International cricket yet, so it’s something I do want to tick off the list. I hope that when I do get the opportunity in the middle, that I’m able to take the team over the line, but with the quality batters that we have, I almost also don’t want it to get to a point where I’m needed, we’ve got such great firepower up front.”

Tryon also touched on their opponents, the Windies.

“They feed off the crowd really well, but we know that we’ll have to cut that out and focus on our own game. We just want to go out there and do a good job and tick the next game off our list. We’re just staying in our own space at the moment and working on enhancing the positives.”