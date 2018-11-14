Cele hails success of Cape's new anti-gang unit
The unit was deployed to gang hotspots in the Western Cape in an attempt to curb ongoing violence.
CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele is hailing the achievements of the newly deployed anti-gang unit.
The unit was deployed to gang hot spots in the Western Cape in an attempt to curb ongoing violence.
Cele faced questions about the unit in the National Assembly on Wednesday afternoon, including a request for details of his plan to ensure that gangs that have been operating for the past 50 years will be successfully disrupted.
“We’re aware that they are dealing with dangerous criminals, hence their training has been pushed up. They are trained to face the situation.”
The anti-gang unit has made more than 60 arrests since its operational deployment earlier this month.
President Cyril Ramaphosa and Police Minister Bheki Cele formally launched the specialised unit in Hanover Park two weeks ago.
The unit consists of 95 members.
