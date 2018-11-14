Breytenbach expresses confidence in 3 candidates for #NDPP post
Glynnis Breytenbach has withdrawn from the list of 12 candidates, saying it's important the job not be linked to politics.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance's (DA) top legal mind may have pulled out of the race to head the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), but Glynnis Breytenbach says she did so knowing there are at least three equally qualified candidates for the job.
Interviews took place in Pretoria on Wednesday to find a suitable candidate for the job which has become a poisoned chalice.
A former prosecutor, Breytenbach has withdrawn from the list of 12 candidates, saying it's important that the job not be linked to politics.
And as the hopefuls face the interview panel in the full glare of the media, the DA Member of Parliament and former prosecutor has weighed in on who'd be best suited to the job.
She explained on Wednesday why she'd decided to withdraw from the race.
Choosing politics over prosecutions means Breytenbach is losing out what she says would have been her dream job.
She says she accepted the nomination from the Pretoria bar because she believes she can rid the NPA of what she terms toxic politicisation.
“Having given the matter a lot of thought, I can’t escape the perception that I’m a politician; and I will bring that perception to that role if I was appointed. I don’t think that’s in the best interest of the NPA. This isn’t about individuals, it’s about fixing a vital state institution.”
Breytenbach has, however, expressed confidence in three candidates whom she believes can turn around the beleaguered authority: director of public prosecutions in the Western Cape Rodney de Kock, International Criminal Court prosecutor Shamila Batohi and former Scorpions prosecutor Siyabulela Mapoma.
