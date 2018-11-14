Bonang Matheba’s tax evasion case postponed again
She’s been charged for dodging personal taxes from 2007-2017 and company tax from 2014-2017.
JOHANNESBURG - The tax fraud case against media personality Bonang Matheba has been postponed once again in the Commercial Crimes Court in Johannesburg.
Matheba will be back in court on 27 November.
Wearing blue jeans and a black blazer, Matheba briefly appeared in court in on Wednesday.
The television personality’s legal team requested a postponement of at least 12 days to finalise its representations.
The State has requested the representations at least three days before the next court date, which means Matheba’s legal team needs to have their representations completed by 22 November.
Matheba’s manager Davin Phillips says she has the right team in place to ensure that she complies as she’s a law-abiding citizen and wants to work towards finalising the matter.
[WATCH] #BonangMatheba leaves the Specialised Commercial Crime Court in good spirits after the postponement of her tax evasion case. KYM pic.twitter.com/CG1KMfTY9c— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) November 14, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Thelesane)
